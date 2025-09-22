Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $640,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7,135.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 934,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

