Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,607,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 133.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 446,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 434,988 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

