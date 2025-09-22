Seed Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.68 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.