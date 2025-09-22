Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,393 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.54.

Shares of ENPH opened at $38.42 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

