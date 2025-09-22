MY Wealth Management Inc. Buys 58,642 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9%

PTLC stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.