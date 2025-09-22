Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

