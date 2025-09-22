Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

