Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of STX stock opened at $221.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $915,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,785. The trade was a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

