Unilever PLC $UL Position Cut by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $9,934,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

