Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $131.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

