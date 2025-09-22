Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $402.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $402.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.61. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

