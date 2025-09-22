Caitlin John LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ NXST opened at $208.94 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.96.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

