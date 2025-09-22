Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,198,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

