Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Range Resources stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE RRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Range Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,133,000 after purchasing an additional 425,704 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 7,161,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,263,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Range Resources by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,951,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,050,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,667,000 after buying an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

