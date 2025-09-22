Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CNH Industrial stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 2,083,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,216,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNH. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

