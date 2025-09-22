Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 21,353 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 7.5% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $98,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VGT opened at $741.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $741.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

