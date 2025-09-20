Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

