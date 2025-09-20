Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 69,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $176,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $219,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 348,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.