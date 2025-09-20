Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 223,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $502.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $272.67 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.94 and its 200 day moving average is $429.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

