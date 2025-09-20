Spring Capital Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

