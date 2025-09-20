Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 426 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.2% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $205.53 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

