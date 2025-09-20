Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,445 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 102,419 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:T opened at $29.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

