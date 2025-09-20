YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.33.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

