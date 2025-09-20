Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

