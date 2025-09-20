Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

