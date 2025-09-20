Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $56,000 in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.