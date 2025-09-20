Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $472.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

