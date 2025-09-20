iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Corp

Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $144.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

