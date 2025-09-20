Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
