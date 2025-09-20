Essex Savings Bank Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $472.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

