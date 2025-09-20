AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 794 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $667.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

