Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,060 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 0.9% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.