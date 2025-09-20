Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $44.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

