Essex Savings Bank Acquires 205 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

