Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $287,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.