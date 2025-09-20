Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $287,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.