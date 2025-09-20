Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Down 13.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 215. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pets at Home Group traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 197.20 ($2.66). 10,946,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 2,424,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.08).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.33.

The company has a market cap of £866.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.72.

Pets at Home Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

