124,904 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD opened at $302.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

