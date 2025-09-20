Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,750 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,880,510,000 after acquiring an additional 448,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,420,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,091,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,872,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $187.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

