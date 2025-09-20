SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $773,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VGT opened at $741.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $741.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.27. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

