Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Down 14.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 215. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pets at Home Group traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.63). 11,650,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 2,428,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.08).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

