CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $502.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.72.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.