The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Reduced by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

