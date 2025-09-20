Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

