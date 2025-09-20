NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $70.88 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

