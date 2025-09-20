Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $991,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

