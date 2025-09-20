Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7%

MAR opened at $268.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.