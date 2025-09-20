CX Institutional Sells 2,841 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,439,271,000 after acquiring an additional 845,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after acquiring an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,959,000 after acquiring an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.01.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

