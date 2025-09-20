Myecfo LLC Sells 18 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Myecfo LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $612.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

