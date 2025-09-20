YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

CVS stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

