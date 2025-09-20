ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $963.21 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $922.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $923.38.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

